Over-speeding top traffic rule violation in Telangana

Published: 12:24 am 1:10 am

Hyderabad: Over-speeding continued to top the list of traffic rule violations during the first half of the year with Telangana police issuing as many as 5.45 lakh challans to motorists across the State for committing speed limit violations and collecting Rs 49 crore as fine from them.

In all, the police collected Rs 61.93 crore as fine from the errant motorists after issuing over 11.66 lakh challans from January to June. After over-speeding, violations related to wrong parking of vehicles on highways and other roads stood in the second position with over 3.73 lakh challans.

The penalties were collected during separate crackdowns launched by the police against violators on National and State Highways and other arterial roads in the district headquarters. After analysing main factors that are resulting in accidents, the police cracked the whip on those violating rules pertaining to over-speeding, wrongly parking their vehicles on highways and other roads, goods vehicles carrying passengers, use of mobile phone while driving and not wearing seatbelt.

The police officials said over-speeding was one of the main reasons for many road accidents in the State. Recalling a gory accident that took place on April 18, they said an elderly couple died while crossing the road in Warangal district after being hit by a speeding car.

In CCTV footage, the police found that the deceased – Naini Ilaiah (58) and Naini Venkatalaxmi (52), both residents of Rampur in Dharmasagar limits of Warangal district, were crossing the road after collecting pension when the car hit them. Death was instant for them, the police said.

In another fatal accident on Bharatnagar flyover here on Feb 20, the police said the incident occurred due to overcrowding and speeding. One person died while six others suffered injuries in the incident. Police officials said cases against the speed limit violators were booked with the help of Speed Laser Guns (SLGs).

These SLGs were installed at the strategic locations on highways to generate a challan if any motorist attempts to drive a vehicle at high speed.

