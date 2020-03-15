Overdependence on VROs causing revenue issues: Wanaparthy Collector

By | Published: 11:56 pm

In the recent reshuffle of IAS officers across the State, Sweta Mohanty was posted as the District Collector of Hyderabad and in her place, Shaik Yasmeen Basha was posted as the District Collector of Wanaparthy. In an exclusive interview to Telangana Today, Yasmeen Basha shared how she would be taking up from here.

Telangana Today: Your predecessor had set a benchmark in terms of women’s empowerment. What can we expect from you on that front?

Collector Yasmeen Basha: We will definitely continue all the initiatives which Sweta Mohanty had started and will continue to experiment with innovative ideas on that front.

What are your observations on agriculture and its allied sectors in the district and way forward?

The geographical landscape, climatic conditions and water availability through various lift irrigation schemes has been a boon for agriculture and its allied sectors in the district. Even Vijaya Dairy has been well established here. The farmers are also in an advantageous position because of NH-44 running through the district. There is a great opportunity for the farmers to shift from paddy to horticultural crops due to these strengths. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s idea of setting-up crop colonies and encouraging crop diversity will soon take shape. Until then, farmers should also try horticultural crops, millets and other crops.

When can we expect vehicles for municipalities just like Gram Panchayats received tractors after Palle Pragathi for waste segregation? What is the government planning to appoint full-time municipal commissioners?

State government is procuring special vehicles with separate compartments for dry and wet waste segregation. Based on the population of the municipalities, vehicles would be distributed soon. We have also brought the issue of in-charge municipal commissioners to the notice of Chief Minister during our recent meetings with him. The State government is planning a recruitment drive to fill those posts within 6 months.

There are still some issues with regard to LRUP which haven’t been resolved yet. What are your observations and how are you going to accomplish this challenging task?

It is true that there are some issues even after the implementation of LRUP. Overdependence on VROs and VRAs has been causing these problems in revenue issues. MROs should double-check and personally go to the field to supervise in case of any petition given by a farmer. If that is done, positive vibes will be created and a good message will go to the people. Any person deserves a second chance. I’m giving our revenue staff that second chance. I have already sent a stern message during my previous meeting with them that any kind of irregularities won’t be tolerated.

What are your thoughts and ideas on Haritha Haram?

When I go to villages, people readily show me records and give me excuses saying there are not enough workers in the village and they keep looking for excuses. But when I recently went to Chinnamandhadi village, I was surprised to know that with just 4 sanitation workers, the villagers have been doing marvellous job in maintaining cleanliness and increasing the green cover in their village. The difference is that every resident of Chinnamandhadi has taken Haritha Haram as a social responsibility with commitment. That was how they were able to become a model gram panchayat. People should take ownership of the campaign. People should also plant Moringa and Tulsi which are rich in nutrition and can work wonders for their health. People should revisit their eating habits too.

