When overenthusiasm changes the game

Quite recently, India welcomed Canadian PM Justin Trudeau along with his family. A little later, American singer Pharrell Williams, best known to us for his iconic song Happy was in the country during the festival of colours, Holi.

While thankfully everything went well and India played as good host to the celebrity guests, the dust hasn’t settled on a few things even after they left. PM Trudeau and his family’s fashion statement grabbed the world’s attention and Pharrell Williams’ ‘not so happy’ face was a sad thing to look at in the morning.

Haven’t been following news too often lately? Worry not. When PM Trudeau came on a visit to India along with his family, they wore a series of traditional Indian attires, which, according to netizens, looked more like they were playing ‘dress-up’. Along with others, even former CM of J&K, Omar Abdullah, took it up on Twitter and wrote, “Is it just me or is this choreographed cuteness all just a bit much now? Also FYI we Indians don’t dress like this every day sir, not even in Bollywood.”

We couldn’t help but be reminded of how most foreigners stereotype Indians and feel that we only wear sari, dhoti and kurta. “Yes, foreigners might limit our Indian fashion culture to just sari and dhoti, but I don’t see any issue with what the Canadian PM and his family wore,” says Franklyn, a city-based designer and stylist.

Moving on, Pharrell Williams, who was in Mumbai to celebrate Holi and unveil the Adidas Originals collection, didn’t seem to have enjoyed the party so much. He was caught on camera literally with a sad face. And, it immediately reminded us of how singer Ed Sheeran looked like when he was at a party hosted by Farah Khan. It was, undoubtedly, the most awkward moment.

Well, we do not know what stopped them from enjoying, but judging by the selfies posted online, the celebrities looked terrified for being pounced on and were silently screaming for some breathing space.

While trying to make a guest comfortable, overenthusiasm can also worsen it. Maybe, we should also understand that not all foreigners that come to India are adventurous in terms of meeting new people and getting along with anyone and anybody.

Chirag Joshi, a quality engineer, S&P Global, says, “This whole episode can be avoided if we tend to be a little more sensible and give foreigners time to get comfortable naturally. It’s in our culture to make our guests feel at home, but it can be all done by maintaining a certain decorum.”

It’s safe to say now that these were the best cases of where overenthusiasm took an almost ugly turn. While thankfully it was all taken in a humorous and good spirit, we all know that not every day is a Sunday!