‘Overlooked’ blood stains in cab help Hyderabad police solve murder case

By | Published: 12:00 am 12:36 am

Hyderabad: Blood stains found in a cab that was kept at a servicing centre helped the Cyberabad police crack a murder case on Monday.

After the driver left the car for servicing, the staff found blood stains in it. They immediately informed the owner, who in turn alerted the police. With the help of details mentioned in the service centre’s register, the police detained the driver and his friend.

On being questioned, the duo disclosed that they, along with another friend, killed Mahesh Goud (22) over a love affair. Goud was a resident of Jummerat Bazaar and worked at a grocery store. Goud’s friend Ramesh bore a grudge against him and decided to kill him.

According to his plan, Ramesh and his two friends took Goud to Maisigandi for a party. He entered into an argument with Goud in the car over the lover affair and, in a fit of rage, slashed his throat with a knife. The trio dumped the body in an isolated place at Madanapally village and burned it with petrol to in a bid to conceal his identity.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Shamshabad) Ashok Kumar Goud said Ramesh and his friend were taken into custody and investigation was on.