Overseas education expo at GITAM

Hyderabad: GITAM Deemed-to-be University, Hyderabad has recently organised ‘The Multi Country Overseas Education Expo-2019’on the campus.

The expo gave a platform for more than 500 visitors including students, parents and teachers to interact with representatives of various foreign universities. More than 30 foreign universities including Western New England University, USA; University of Colorado Denver, USA; Governors State University, USA; University of the Potomac, USA; University of Findlay, USA; Lasalle College, Canada; Cape Breton University, Canada; University of Chester; UK; London South Bank University, UK; GISMA Business School, Germany; The University of Alabama, USA; Hood College, USA; Troy University, USA; Wright State University, USA; Northwest Missouri State University, USA; Toronto School of Management (TSOM), Canada; University of Cumbria, UK; Hellenic American University, Greece; HTMi Hotel and Tourism Management Institute, Switzerland; South Cross University, Australia; Algoma University, Canada; University of Canada West, Canada; University for the Creative Arts, UK; American Intercontinental University, USA and Florida Polytechnic University, USA took part in the expo.

The representatives from the universities explained students about various programmes being offered, scholarships, fee structure and cost of living. They also cleared doubts raised by the students and parents.

GITAM resident director DVVSR Varma, School of Science principal Prof. GA Rama Rao, Students Affairs Director Prof. A Sreeram, Training and Placements director Dr. Nathi Venu Kumar, School of Technology in-charge principal Prof. M Akkalakshmi, School of Pharmacy coordinator Dr. Rakesh Barik, heads of various departments also took part in the expo.

