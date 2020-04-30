Overseas education: Make best use of ongoing lockdown

By | Published: 12:39 am

“Education is the passport to future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today”. Similarly, the world might be under lockdown, stalling plans for studying abroad, but it has a lot to offer for those aspiring to pursue higher studies and that’s time itself.

For an insight into how to utilise this time better, Subankar Alapati, Founder-Director of Global Tree, offers his advice in a chat with M Shiv Teja.

What should the students who want to study abroad look forward to?

Students need not worry or cancel their plans because all these countries, whether it may be the USA, Canada, Australia, the UK, New Zealand, Ireland etc, look for revenue generated by international tuition fee of the students. So it should not be a problem for the students to continue doing these programmes, it’s just that they have to wait a bit.

Moreover, the universities in Canada, the US and the UK are confident that the September intake might be on track.

Are there any good universities offering special online courses due to Covid-19? If any, how can students gain the most of it?

For those who have gone for the January intake, all the universities are offering their courses online which students can access from their respective campuses, hostels or at their homes.

The universities have also confirmed that if they could not proceed with the September intake on time, they might offer these online programmes for at least a semester, where students can continue studying in their respective countries and later enter the US, the UK or Canada for their second semester.

The Canada immigration was the first to confirm that those on the online programmes will be eligible for the post-study work permit and all their credits will be carried forward. That way, there will be no challenge for students doing online courses and most probably, it might be at a lesser fee as well.

Post Covid-19, will there be a surge in fee structure and cut-off marks?

The reality could be the other way round. A lot of institutions might offer discounts, encouraging students to come and study in their countries. Already, some institutions in the UK and the US have offered additional scholarships for those who want to come and study in the September intake. The entry criteria might also decrease because there might be a lesser number of students coming than the regular time, and it could reduce the competition.

Will there be apprehensions in selecting sectors hit hard by Covid-19 as a course?

There will be a heightened interest among students to opt for health courses and also that of research, biotechnology and chemical-related, as these will come into more demand because of the pandemic.

As of today, more than 60 of per cent students go for the IT and engineering programmes across the globe, and the demand of IT might increase much more as it is one of the few sectors where work-from-home is possible.

