Owaisi backs KCR’s call for qualitative change in politics

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday threw his weight behind Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s call for a qualitative change in Indian politics and the need for an alternative political force to the BJP and the Congress at the national level.

Owaisi told reporters that Chandrashekhar Rao’s statement on Saturday will have “a far-reaching impact on national politics.” He also said that he strongly believes that the Telangana Chief Minister will have an important role to play in national politics in the days to come.

“KCR has the political sagacity and vision to play a role pre and post parliament polls,” Owaisi told reporters at the AIMIM headquarters here.

Answering a question on the potential for regional parties to call the shots in the next Parliament elections, Owaisi said “whenever the next parliament elections are held, it will be the regional parties that will play a very very important role in formation of government.”

“People,” Owaisi said in reference to a potential new political front that the Chief Minister referred to at his press conference here on Saturday, “are looking for alternatives. People know that Congress is not able match the BJP in terms of the party machinery. KCR’s statement should be welcomed and I hope that he will take it forward.”

Owaisi said “I would reiterate that KCR can definitely play and should play a very important role to get together all non Congress and non BJP political parties. I hope he will take it forward. It is the need of the time for such a political formation to come forward.”

When a reporter asked what role he envisages in such a group, Owaisi was quick to downplay any possible and potential role that MIM might play in an alternative political front at the national level. “I am just a twinkle twinkle little star. I am a very small person. I do not give myself any importance,” he said.

“Today the country needs leaders like KCR and the kind of ideas and foresight he has,” Owaisi said, adding “I have complete faith in KCR’s political foresight.”

On the question what such a political grouping might call itself, Owaisi, in a style that is typical for him, said “pahle shaadi hone dijiye, uske baad Abdullah naam rakhenge, kya naam rakhenge (let the marriage take place first. The name of the child can be decided once the baby is born).” He said it was too early to get into such speculation.