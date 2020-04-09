Owaisi condemns linking Covid-19 spread with Muslim community

By | Published: 11:53 pm 12:24 am

Hyderabad: All India Majlis e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi condemned linking Covid-19 with Muslim community across the country. He said the present situation demands all the communities to stand united and fight the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The World Health Organization condemned linking the Covid-19 pandemic to any community. Still our leaders are doing politics over it. Muslims are being targeted systematically across the country holding them responsible for spreading the Covid-19,” he said while addressing the public through social media platforms on the occasion of Shab-e-Baraat on Thursday.

Owaisi also condemned the authorities giving details about the community or a group of the affected persons as it creates animosity between different groups.

“The disease is spreading as the guidelines laid by the WHO are not being followed seriously. How can you hold any community responsible for a virus that started from China and presently 150 countries including super powers are battling with it,” he said.

