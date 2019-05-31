Owaisi helps clear traffic at Misrigunj

By | Published: 12:36 am

Hyderabad: A video of Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi trying to manage traffic at a chaotic junction in old city went viral on social media on Friday.

It is learnt, that the Hyderabad MP was going towards Charminar from Misrigunj area when he was caught in the traffic jam at Fateh Darwaza junction in Old City. Realising that he needed to interfere to clear the jam, the MP got down from his vehicle and tried to clear the jam.

Noticing the AIMIM chief himself on the streets, locals joined in his efforts and tried to clear the chaotic situation. Soon policemen from the local police station rushed to the place and put in efforts to bring semblance.

The Fateh Darwaza junction is a bustling place during the month of Ramzan with several vendors occupying space and prepare eatables usually preferred during Iftar. The act of the senior MP received accolades from many people in the social media.