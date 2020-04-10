Owaisi praises CM KCR for helping migrant workers during lockdown

By | Published: 12:25 am

Hyderabad: All India Majlis e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi appreciated Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for taking a bold step in helping out the migrants workers staying the State by providing them ration and Rs. 500 cash.

“Poor people across the country are facing problems due to the unplanned lockdown. The decision was taken by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi without taking any suggestions from the political parties. Several migrants are left hungry and they fear they may die without food. I appreciate the move of Telangana Chief Minister who immediately understood the magnitude of the problem and provided assistance to the migrant workers in the State,” he said while addressing public over social media platforms on occasion of Shab-e-Baraat.

Asaduddin said if the Prime Minister wants to extend the lockdown he should immediately deposit Rs. 5,000 each in the bank accounts of the poor people.

“There are around 85 lakh beneficiaries of the PDS in Telangana alone and the PM should deposit Rs. 5,000 in each account. Only then the lockdown will become successful,” he said.

He said there is huge quantity of grains stocked in the godowns of the Food Corporation of India. “Immediately the government should release it for the poor people. Otherwise these people will die due to hunger,” he said.

Owaisi said the Prime Minister should have called all the party leaders for a meeting two days ago. “If the PM had called us for the meeting we would have apprised him of the problems being faced by the common man on the streets. He avoided parties with less than five MPs and it is wrong on his part to do when country is facing such crisis,” he said.

Owaisi asked people across the country to adhere to the orders of the administration.

