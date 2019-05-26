Owaisi slams Modi for remarks over fear among minorities

By | Published: 9:51 pm

Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi who, in an address to MPs from the National Democratic Alliance coalition on Saturday, said for years, minorities in the country “were made to live under an illusion of fear.” Owaisi, heading the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen, said that instead of delivering homilies, Modi should do something to stop cow vigilantes from lynching Muslims.

It may be recalled that Modi, during his Saturday’s address in the Central Hall of the Parliament, had said political parties have over the years, cheated minorities the same way that the poor were cheated. He had also said that political parties “made minorities live in fear and exploited them for vote-bank politics,” and that “we have to earn their trust.”

Owaisi who took serious objection to Modi’s comments, wanted to know from the Prime Minister just how many Muslim MPs did the BJP get elected on its party ticket in the just concluded Lok Sabha elections. “This is nothing but hypocrisy being practiced by the Prime Minister and his party over the past five years,” Owaisi said.

The AIMIM president pointed out that “people who killed Akhlaq on charges of storing beef in 2015 were sitting right in front of the Prime Minsiter in the parliament during his speech. Owaisi demanded to know from Modi whether the “Prime Minister who says Muslims live in fear, will stop cow vigilante gangs who are beating and killing Muslims.” Owaisi also pointed to the incident in Madhya Pradesh just a couple of days ago where a Muslim couple was tied up and thrashed by cow vigilantes because the attackers suspected that the Muslims had beef with them.

“And to create fear in the community, they also shoot videos of their actions and spread them on social media,” he added. Owaisi called on Modi to respect the Constitution which accords the Right to Life for people and that as soon as the Prime Minister learns of this and respects the reality, minorities will stop living in fear.

