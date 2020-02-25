Owaisi urges CM KCR to put NPR on hold

By | Published: 1:17 am

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi asked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to put the National Population Register (NPR) exercise on hold in the State.

At a public meeting held in the city on Monday evening, he said the Chief Minister and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi should understand that the NPR was the first step towards NRC.

“We request the Chief Minister to immediately announce a stay on the NPR exercise. The government should pass a resolution against CAA, NPR and NRC as done in Kerala. Our party will put forth the same demand in the Assembly,” he said.

Asaduddin also asked Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali to support the boycott of the CAA, NRC and NPR. “Home Minister Mahmood Ali should first know about NPR and NRC. Afterwards, he should comment on the subject and express his opinion or stand. He is also a representative of Muslims in the Telangana Rashtra Samithi party and the government,” he said.

The AIMIM chief condemned the violence in the Delhi on Monday which resulted in the death of two persons including a policeman. “It is unfortunate that such violence occurred when the United States president Donald Trump is visiting India. I request Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to immediately stop the violence and punish the guilty,” he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .