Owaisi urges Muslims to offer Zuhur prayers at home

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi stressed on the importance of social distancing at this hour of crisis when the Covid-19 cases are on the rise across the country

Published: 26th Mar 2020  11:55 pm
Hyderabad: Hyderabad MP and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi, on Thursday took to Twitter to ask all Muslims to offer the Zuhur prayers from their respective residences.

He also stressed on the importance of social distancing at this hour of crisis when the Covid-19 cases are on the rise across the country

In his Tweet, Owaisi said “My appeal to all Muslims is to offer Zuhur prayers tomorrow at home & to not Congregate The only way we can get ahead in this fight is by practicing social distancing & preventing larger gatherings.”

