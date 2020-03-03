Owaisi wants Parliament to debate Delhi violence

By | Published: 6:51 pm

Hyderabad: AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has demanded that the Parliament take up a debate on the Delhi violence that left more than 40 people dead and scores others injured. Refuting the government’s argument that it would further vitiate the atmosphere, the MP said the Parliament cannot close its doors on such issues.

In a series of tweets, Owaisi said he participated in the All Party Meeting called by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. “The government is now opposing a discussion in Lok Sabha about Delhi carnage arguing that it’ll disrupt peace,” he said.

“Let the debate happen in compliance with rules and procedures of the House and if someone violates them, it must be expunged from the record. But parliamentarians cannot be prevented from speaking at all,” he added. He said that he volunteered to be part of any delegation that meets the affected people in Delhi.

Pointing out that electronic and social media were already reporting on the ground situation and the need to allow victims’ voices to be heard, he said: “The courts have been keeping these issues pending. Parliament cannot close its doors.”

Recalling the Gujarat riots in 2002, he said that Parliament had discussed it and a Parliamentary delegation was sent following the riots. “I am also demanded that appointing a Deputy Speaker for Lok Sabha cannot be delayed further as it burdens the office of the Speaker too much. The Deputy Speaker must be appointed at the earliest,” Asad said after the all party meeting.

