Own the dance floor this garba season

Published: 6:35 pm

The most auspicious days of the Hindu Calendar have arrived. Navratri season might be all about prayers and traditions, but it’s also that time of the year where everybody’s decked up in their ethnic best. Since Dasara is celebrated with our loved ones, what better way to enjoy the festive season than dress up in co-ordinated outfits.

Colour love

Navratri brings with it a slew of colours. Wear matching coloured outfits with your partner. Each day of Navratri is symbolic and can be represented by colours. For day 1, wear orange. On day 2, wear white; day 3 pick red, day 4 go for blue, day 5 choose anything yellow, day 6 go for green, day 7 wear grey, day 8 is all about purple and for the grand festival you and your partner can go twinning in peacock green. Make vibrancy a part of your Navratri’s wardrobe.

Play with prints

If similar colours is not really your style, you can always opt for outfits that have same prints. Florals, embroidery, tribal motifs or intricate lace details; you can choose from a myriad options that will make you and your partner stand out for all things romantic.

Fun and fabrics

Navratri is all about looking regal and majestic. Choose fabrics that are rich in texture like Chanderi, Tussar silk, Banarasi silk, Khadi, linen and many more. Experiment with your styles and silhouettes.

Accessories love

The final touch always plays a vital role in accentuating your look. You and your partner can go for matching accessories like couple watches or similar shoes. You can also match your dupatta with your partner’s waistcoat. Go for similarly embroidered wallet and potli bag combinations that ooze tradition.

Dasara symbolises unity, strength and most importantly love. So, show it off with a distinct style game.