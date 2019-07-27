Ox steps on pressure activated mine, killed in Telangana

By | Published: 10:00 pm

Hyderabad: An ox belonging to a farmer in Mangavai village of Venkatapuram mandal in Mulugu district died when it stepped on a pressure activated mine on Saturday evening. Police believe that the mine was planted by the CPI Maoists to target the security forces which are on combing operations in the forest areas.

According to information reaching here, Kanithi Nagaiah of Mangavai took out his cattle for grazing and was returning home when the ox stepped on the pressure activated mine and got killed around 4.30 p.m. on Karrigutta hillocks on Paem project – Chelimela route.

The use of pressure activated mine sent the entire police department in areas bordering Chhattisgarh into a state of high alert, as it coincided with the Martyrs’ week being observed by the CPI Maoists all over the country. The Martyrs week is from Juy 28 to August 3 and Maoists are known to indulge in violence especially in this week. The police have also sounded a note of caution to all politicians and asked them to curtail their movement on border areas and forested areas. Incidentally, seven Maoists were killed in Chhattisgarh on Saturday morning.

