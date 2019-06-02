Oxford Brookes, WUD to offer Built Environment and Habitat Studies

By | Published: 12:40 am 5:35 pm

Hyderabad: The World University of Design (WUD) in collaboration with School of Architecture of Oxford Brookes University, UK is offering a unique BA (Hons) course in Built Environment and Habitat Studies. Graduates of the programme will be able to gain direct entry to the master’s course in Applied Design in Architecture (MArchD) at Oxford Brookes. The two year professional master’s course is accredited by the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) and the Architects Registration Board (ARB) with part II exemption.

Opportunities

The postgraduates will be able to practice in UK and work with Indian architectural firms after acquiring the qualification. The selection to BA (Hons) course is by open selection and does not require a NATA score/ eligibility conditions for admission. Admission details are available online at http://worlduniversityofdesign.ac.in. Forms can be submitted