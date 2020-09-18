Oxygen Park to come up in Hyderabad’s LB Nagar

This was recently announced by MLA Sudheer Reddy during international day for the preservation of the ozone layer even

Hyderabad: A first of its kind Oxygen Park will soon come up in the LB Nagar Assembly constituency. The proposed park will be constructed under the new flyover coming up near Kamineni Hospital.

This was recently announced by MLA Sudheer Reddy during international day for the preservation of the ozone layer event organised by Vijaya Goud, TRS Mahila President, Kothapet, in association with Signature Branding and Events.

Reddy said the LB Nagar constituency has the highest number of parks and community parks in the country. “The proposed Oxygen Park would consist of a variety of plants which release large amounts of oxygen and are identified by the global agencies,” he said.

