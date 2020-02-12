P C Chacko resigns as AICC Delhi in-charge

By | Published: 5:06 pm

New Delhi: AICC Delhi in-charge P C Chacko resigned from his post on Wednesday after the party’s poll debacle in the assembly elections.

Chacko said he has resigned taking moral responsibility for the party’s performance and has sent his resignation to Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

“I have resigned from my post and have sent my resignation letter to the Congress president. It is up to her to take a decision on my resignation letter,” he said.

The Congress fared poorly and was routed in the Delhi Assembly polls.

It did not get a single seat for the second time after 2015 elections.

The party’s vote share also declined further from 9.7 per cent last time to 4.26 per cent this time, its lowest ever.