‘P Sircle’, Hyderabad’s first group for parents of LBGQT

Hyderabad: For the first time in the city, a non-profit organisation for parents of the LGBQT community has been floated. The group, called ‘P Sircle’, is helmed by social worker Mala Mukundan, who has been a vocal proponent of the community and had accepted the homosexuality of her son years ago.

Queer Campus Hyderabad administrator Sandi told Telangana Today that the announcement was made to a gathering of dozens of community members at Phoenix Arena on Sunday, where several leaders and activists from the transgender and queer groups had come together for the ‘Queer Carnival 2018’.

“There is one such group in Mumbai, but this is the first in Hyderabad. Mala Mukundan had been planning to initiate this outfit for about two years now, and on Sunday, she announced it formally. At the Queer Carnival, many parents of the community members were present. The new initiative will help them come together to learn and discuss various aspects of being involved in support of the community. Parents often accept their children’s queer sexuality without being properly educated about it. The new group will help them with intellectual as well as moral support,” said Sandi. Dedicated Facebook and WhatsApp groups will play an important role in keeping the parents connected, he added.

Fashion designer Ganesh Nallari and writer-lyricist Pingali Chaithanya also attended the Queer Carnival, where several performances by community members were held, including a musical act on the theme of a gay man marrying a straight girl for the sake of society and how the marriage ruins their lives.

Coming up next month is the annual pride parade, this time called ‘Queer Swabhimana Yatra 2018’. Police permission is pending for the route of the march on February 18, when over 1,000 people are expected to come together.