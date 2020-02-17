PA held for forging signature of actor Balakrishna’s wife

By | Published: 10:37 pm

Hyderabad: The Jubilee Hills police on Monday arrested K Shiva, the personal assistant of actor Nandamuri Balakrishna’s wife Vasundhara, in connection with a forgery case.

According to the police, the suspect Shiva, who recently joined as a personal assistant for Vasundhara, allegedly forged her signature and applied for a mobile banking service. The account of Vasundhara is maintained with a private bank located at Banjara Hills.

The bank staff, as part of the verification process, called up Vasundhara’s accountant to check if she had applied for the mobile banking service. When they got an answer in the negative, they did not clear the application.

In turn the accountant Subba Rao approached the police and lodged a complaint, following which the police registered a case of cheating and forgery against Shiva under Sections 420, 467,468,471 r/w 511 of the Indian Penal Code. He was arrested on Monday and produced before court.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter