Paan apt metaphor of Hyderabadi culture

Hyderabad: “As Hyderabadis, we are foregoing our cultural evolution”, said cultural curator Dr Haseeb Jafferi”. A descendant of the fourth Nizam of Hyderabad, Salabath Jung, Jafferi, 32, will be speaking at the upcoming Hyderabad Literary Festival on ‘Adab-e-Paandaan’, or, the manners of the centuries-old habit of chewing paan.

“The Paandaan was the principal metaphor for the culture of Hyderabad. Sadly, these days the name of the city brings to mind only Biryani or Irani chai, none of which were traditionally associated with the culture of the city, whereas the Paandaan was. For generations, the paan and Paandaan were used with great manners, which were referred to as Adab-e-Paandaan. It was a sign of cultural literacy in people. Today, the paan has become a metaphor for dirtying the streets, which is in complete contrast with the origin and evolution of the paan,” Jafferi explained to Telangana Today.

Nawab Salar Jung Bahadur used to ask for paan to be served to his guests as a sign that it was time for them to leave, said Jafferi.

“When paan would be presented to the guests of Nawab Salar Jung Bahadur, they would chuckle and signal to each other that the meeting was over. Also, in the courts of the nawabs, a paan would be presented during important discussions. After the task was discussed, one person from the gathering would voluntarily take the paan, meaning that he has signed up for the job. Such was the cultural importance of the paan,” said the cultural curator who dons many hats, with a PhD in pharmaceutical research and a day job as corporate trainer.

The paan would be presented to guests in a Nagardaan, a special tray covered with tor-e-posh, a silk or velvet cloth, with intricate design work on both items.