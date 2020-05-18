Paan at your doorstep in Hyderabad!

By | Published: 12:15 am 10:18 pm

Hyderabad: Despite the lockdown, paan addicts in the city are managing to indulge in their favourite habit, thanks to paan shop owners who are now supplying it at their doorstep.

When the lockdown was announced paan shops like all other non-essential outlets were shut across the city. Nevertheless a few of the shop owners managed to sell paan by standing near their shops and preparing on order in the nearby lanes. The practice came to an end after the police swooped on them and booked cases.

Now the paan shop owners have taken up a new concept and are delivering paan at the doorstep of the customers. “Those who are regular to the shop have our contact numbers and they are placing orders over phone. Next morning we are delivering at their doorstep,” said Fareed, a paan shop owner from Chandrayangutta.

Several paan chewers who are addicted to the ‘zarda’ variety of paan made using tobacco like Baba Chitah, Prabhat, Chitah Kashmiri, Navratan etc and place orders for anywhere between five to 25 paan a day. The paan shop owners have hiked the price by Rs 2 given their hardship due to lockdown norms in preparing the paan at home and delivering it to the customer.

“All orders are taken over phone. One of the reasons for increasing the price is the shortage of betel leaves in the market. As against 4,000 baskets of betel leaf only 300 are arriving every day at the paan mandi,” said Mushtaq Ali, another paan shop owner.

The betel leaves are sourced from Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh, Kolkata and Bengaluru. “They are now being brought in trucks that are bringing fruits and vegetables. In a sense, they are being smuggled into the city,” said another paan shop owner.

Mohammed Salahuddin, general secretary, Dakhni Paan Shop Owners Association of India, said there were around 6,000 paan shops in Hyderabad, which have remained closed for the last 50 days. “At least three persons work at each paan shop and all of them are without work these days and facing hardships. If the lockdown continues they will be forced to borrow money on interest from money lenders to feed their families,” he said.

