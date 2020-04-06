Package falls short but holds hope

By | Published: 6th Apr 2020 12:05 am 9:16 pm

The Union government recently announced the Rs 1.70-lakh crore package for the people suffering from income loss due to the lockdown. It includes insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh per health worker fighting Covid-19; 5 kg wheat/rice and 1 kg of preferred pulses for free every month for the next three months for 80 crore poor people; Rs 500 per month for 20 crore women Jan Dhan account holders for next three months; increase in MNREGA wage to Rs 202 a day from Rs 182 to benefit 13.62 crore families; ex gratia of Rs 1,000 to 3 crore poor senior citizens, widows and disabled; front-load Rs 2,000 paid to farmers in first week of April under existing PM Kisan Yojana to benefit 8.7 crore farmers; use Building and Construction Workers Welfare Fund to provide relief to construction workers

Let us understand this package from the point of view of an average Indian worker. The periodic labour force survey (PLFS) of 2017-18 tells us that the average income of the Indian workforce was slightly below Rs 10,000 per month. Therefore, in 2020-21, the average income should be at least around Rs 11,000 per month (i.e. 10% increase in three years). This person might be a construction worker or a plumber, a farmer, small shopkeeper, tailor, driver, or a factory worker and so on.

Average Family Size

According to the same PLFS survey, the average family size in India is around four and the average worker-dependent ratio is 1:2. If we assume that there is only one full-time worker in a family of four and another person gets 100 days’ employment in a year under the MGNREGS, then it can be considered to be a representative average family. Due to the lockdown, this family would lose income, for at least 3 weeks, to the tune of Rs 9,000 or so (assuming Rs 13,000 [Rs 11,000 plus Rs 2,000 from MGNREGS] monthly family income).

The first announcement of medical insurance for the health workers is important but is clearly not applicable to this family. Under the second announcement, this family of four would get 20kg rice/wheat (5kg per head) and 1 kg pulses (for the family) worth less than Rs 700 per month (Rs 30 x 20kg plus Rs 100 for 1kg pulses) for three months. Let us assume that the woman of the family has a Jan-Dhan Account and would get Rs 500 in one month for the next three months. If there is no MGNREGA work, then there is no question of earning wages. A Rs 20 per day increase in MGNREGA wage rate would potentially give them an extra earning of Rs 2,000 in future, only if they get 100 days’ job under the scheme – but the all India average of last year was only 50 days. It is not a BPL family, so, the announcement of ex gratia of Rs 1,000 would not impact.

If this family is not a farmer family, then the announcement to front-load Rs 2,000 is not meant for them. Even if they are farmer families, they would not get anything extra but would get their due of Rs 2,000 under PM Kisan Yojana quickly (front-loading in first week of April).

Construction Fund Unclear

On the construction workers, the Central government is directing the State governments to provide relief using the Construction Workers’ own welfare fund. If our representative family is not a family of construction workers, they don’t get anything and even if they are one, it is not clear what actually they are going to get. The Central government is not offering anything extra to them anyway.

There are some other announcements like free gas cylinder to BPL households, Rs 1,000 for the poor old-age persons and poor aged widowers etc – which are restricted to BPL families. The upper limit for collateral-free loan amount for the self-help groups has been increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh – but this is a loan. Organised sector workers are being allowed to withdraw up to 3 months’ wages from their own EPF accounts. And for workers earning less than Rs 15,000 per month, the government would add 24% of their monthly wage to their PF account for next three months ie, three weeks’ wage would be deposited by the government in their PF accounts. But none of these is directly applicable to our representative average Indian family unless they are workers’ family in the organised sector.

Even if they are organised sector workers’ family, the government would add Rs 7,700 (i.e. 3 weeks’ income for a monthly income of Rs 11,000) to their PF accounts in next three months and they would be able to withdraw some money from their own EPF accounts.

Unorganised Sector

Therefore, in concrete terms, the average unorganised sector working-class family would get Rs 1,200 worth of foodgrains from the PDS shops and PMJDY. In three months, the total compensation would be Rs 3,600 because of losing income of Rs 9,000 due to 21 days’ lockdown. And that is all – the compensation is merely 40% of the average income loss. Only if, there is an organised sector SME worker in the family, they will be compensated for income loss of 21 days in some form or the other. Otherwise, only two-fifths of the income loss would be compensated, on an average, by the proposed ‘ex gratia’ package. It is important to mention here that the entire agricultural workforce and more than 90% of industrial and service sector workforce are in the unorganised sector in India.

It is unclear how the Rs 1.7 lakh crore will be distributed in different schemes – scheme-wise expenditure break-up is not provided. What proportion of it is the actual spending and how much is allotted for providing loans or for paying the premium to the insurance companies, how much is already committed expenditures and how much is additional allotment exclusively for coronavirus lockdown compensation is not transparent yet.

One thing is quite clear that the compensation amount to the Indian workers would be less than half of the income loss, on an average. However, it is a welcome move because it has given some confidence to the people that the government has recognised the problem and is trying to do something about it. The Rs 1.7-lakh crore worth of package is not bad, to begin with, but the Union government has to at least double the amount to compensate for the income-loss in the next round.

(The author is Assistant Professor, Centre for Economic Studies and Planning, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi)

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .