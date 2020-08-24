Packed with the goodness of veggies

By | Indira Ireni | Published: 12:21 am 10:35 pm

Avial, which originated from Kerala, is a delightful vegetable packed curry, it is equally popular in surrounding south States as well. Avial is an essential part of the main meal especially in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Udipi regions of Karnataka.

A part of the traditional cuisine of Kerala without which no feast is complete, it is considered an important part of Sadya or Sadhya (feast for Onam).

It is rare that a wedding or festive menu doesn’t include Avial in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Cooked with a lot of vegetables, coconut and curd, seasoned with coconut oil and flavoured with aromatic curry leaves, Avial is said to be invented by Bhima, one of the Pandava brothers, during their exile. If legend is to be believes, it’s thanks to Bhima, who took his responsibilities as a cook in the kitchen of King Virata, that a delightful recipe can be relished thoroughly.

Serves: 5 members

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

Potatoes – 1 (a bigger-sized one)

Beans – a few

Ash gourd – ¼ piece

Carrots – 2 nos.

Drumstick – 1 no.

Yam – ¼ piece

Raw plantain – 1 no.

Fresh coconut – 1 cup (grated)

Curd – 1 cup (whisked)

Salt – 1 tsp or as needed

Oil – 1 tbsp

Cumin seeds – 1 tsp

Green chillies – 3 nos.

Mustard seeds – 1 tsp

Red chillies – 2 nos.

Curry leaves – 2 shoots

Water – as required

Method

First, wash all the vegetables, peel them and chop them into medium-long sticks and keep them aside. Now, in a pan, boil a cup of water and add chopped potatoes, beans, ash gourd, carrot, drumstick, yam and raw plantain or raw banana. Add 1 teaspoon of salt or as needed to the boiling veggies and cook them well. Cook them on medium flame with a lid on it for 7 to 8 minutes. Add a pinch of turmeric powder to add colour to the dish. Now, in a mixie jar, add 1 cup of fresh coconut grate, 3 green chillies, and a spoonful of cumin seeds. Blend or grind it into a fine paste with some water. Then, add this paste to the well-cooked vegetables stirring it well. Let the coconut paste mixture also be cooked well. Turn off the stove. To add an authentic flavour to the Avial, add 1 teaspoon of coconut oil and whisked curd to the cooked curry. Then, temper or season it. For tempering, heat 1 tablespoon of coconut oil in a pan and add 1 teaspoon of mustard seeds, 2 red chillies and 2 shoots of curry leaves. Our tasty and delicious Onam special Avial is ready.

