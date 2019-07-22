Packers and movers new avenue for cheats

By | Published: 12:25 am

Hyderabad: Many prefer packers and movers these days than taking leave from work and packing their household goods all by themselves. In case of sudden transfers at work or whenever one has to relocate at very short notice, most engage the services of packers and movers, and this dependence is now being exploited.

With most businesses going online, the packers and movers industry too has got onto the Internet. The issue is while there are many genuine companies present online, there is an equal number of fraudsters also lurking online, searching to trap gullible customers.

According to the Cyberabad police, fraud companies have taken advantage of the Internet boom and are engaging customers with attractive web portals. Many fraudsters use the names of popular companies to cheat customers. Anyone who is unaware of these frauds may easily fall into their trap.

“When you are searching for packers and movers, you should be aware of rogue movers and packers. These are companies that do not operate the companies according to the standards,” the police said.

They demand higher amounts for releasing your goods. Unfortunately, many become victims of these kinds of frauds played by such companies.

Recently, two such cases were reported in the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate. Elaborating on how the customers were trapped, officials said the fraudsters provide fake online reviews and consumer testimonials apart from fake classified listings.

“To attract customers, these companies quote extremely lower rates than the current market rates. But at the same time, beware if they ask large amounts to be deposited, mostly online,” officials said.

