PACS elections: TRS goes all out to win chairman posts unopposed

By | Published: 7:58 pm

Khammam: With the process of filing of nominations for elections of cooperative societies getting underway, the TRS leaders in erstwhile Khammam district have been making efforts to win the Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS) unanimously.

The party senior leaders like N Naresh Reddy and local MLAs have been holding discussions with PACS members and local party workers in all the Assembly constituencies and mandals to elect as many society chairmen posts as possible unanimously.

On Thursday, Naresh Reddy and other leaders held a meeting with party workers at Dammapet and discussed measures such as consultations with opposition parties to win the PACS chairmen posts unopposed.

As a result of efforts by the party leaders, TRS leader Tulluru Brahmaiah was elected unanimously as the chairman of Aswapuram PACS in Kothagudem district. He was elected for the third time as the PACS president.

On the other hand, the CPI Khammam unit president Bagam Hemantha Rao, who served as the District Operative Central Bank (DCCB) vice chairman, has been elected unopposed as the chairman of Mutapuram PACS in Nelakondapalli mandal in Khammam district.

Similarly, P Ravi Kumar, who was supported by Congress and other alliance parties, was elected unanimously as the candidate for the post of chairman of Dammapet society.

Meanwhile, on the first day of filing of nominations a total of 69 nominations were filed for various societies in Bhadradri Kothagudem district. In Sathupalli in Khammam, 42 nominations were filed.

Kothagudem District Collector MV Reddy has issued an order appointing district officers as the Special Officers to supervise the elections to 21 PACS in the district.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .