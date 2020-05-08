Paddy cultivation up by 20 percent in Asifabad

By | Published: 8:34 pm

KB Asifabad: Growing paddy is a common sight in monsoon in any part of the Kumram Bheem Asifabad district. In a welcoming sign, eye pleasing scenes of paddy crop harvesting can be witnessed in several parts of the district in yasangi season fall in summer. Thanks to the improved irrigational facilities in the last few years and better minimum support price offered by the government to growers.

“The area of paddy cultivation of the district is 12,000 acres in this agriculture season when compared with 10,000 acres of previous year, showing a rise by 20 percent. The district is set to register an expected yield of 30,000 metric tonnes in this season as against 25,000 metric tonnes recorded in yasangi last year,” R Srinivas Rao, in-charge district agriculture officer told Telangana Today.

Usually, the farmers rely on irrigation tanks, streams and rains for growing paddy. They, however, are now depending on canals of irrigation projects and bore wells. They are coming forward to raise the crop in yasangi season like never before, and are able to make profits as the government is paying reasonable MSP to the produce.

As a result, the area of paddy cultivation is increasing gradually in the district. “Apart from better irrigation facilities, the MSP is playing a vital role in the growth of the paddy cultivation. The fine quality paddy was offered MSP of around Rs 1,500 per quintal in 2019. The price is Rs 1,830 per quintal this time,” Srinivas Rao opined.

A total of 24 paddy procurement centres were set up across the district for purchasing the produce directly from the farmers. The process of procurement has already begun. Growers have started harvesting their crop and some of them already shifted the produce to the centres. They are now getting amply earnings by venturing into paddy cultivation in yasangi.

Modern machinery

Unlike in the past, the paddy growers are hiring modern machinery to sow saplings, to harvest the crop and to shift hay following the short of agriculture labourers in this region. Some of them are buying machines from Karimnagar and Hyderabad. Using of farm equipment has also been remarkably gone up in the district with government giving subsidies as part of mechanisation of agriculture.

10.47 lakh tonnes of rice moved via 374 train loads: FCI

Hyderabad: Maximum procurement of paddy has taken place in Telangana where there has been a quantum jump in the production due to commissioning of large irrigation projects, said DV Prasad, Chairman & Managing Director, Food Corporation of India (FCI). “Out of the total nationwide paddy procurement of about 45 lakh metric tonnes, contribution of Telangana alone is 30 lakh metric tonnes, followed by Andhra Pradesh with about 10 lakh metric tonnes,” he said in a press release.

The FCI Telangana has undertaken movement of food grains via railway rakes to the deficit/needy state on a massive scale to cater the needs of the people in States like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal and recently Jharkhand among others. Since the beginning of the lockdown, 10.47 lakh metric tonnes of rice was moved via 374 train loads, which is the highest ever movement undertaken by FCI Telangana till date, the press release said.

The FCI said that 2.87 lakh metric tonnes of food grains benefitting 191.62 lakh persons and costing around Rs 1,100 crores have been allotted to Telangana. Further, around 1.33 lakh metric tonnes of rice is being issued from FCI to Telangana at Rs 22 per kg to cater the food grain needs of 88.60 lakh persons who were not covered under NFSA affected due to Covid-19 lockdown.

Food grains were also issued at subsidised rates to 57 charitable/ NGOs running relief camps/ providing food to needy people affected by the lockdown, the press release added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .