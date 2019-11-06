Paddy procurement hindered by untimely rains: Gangula Kamalakar

By | Published: 8:56 pm

Karimnagar: Civil Supplies and BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Wednesday said paddy procurement by the State government had been delayed by the unseasonal rains. “The rains have hindered the paddy harvesting process and farmers have been facing problems to harvest the crops due to the untimely rainfall during harvesting period,” the Minister said. State has been hit at the time of harvesting season, he added.

The Minister was speaking after inaugurating a Paddy Procurement Centre (PPC) at Durshed of Karimnagar rural mandal.

Kamalakar advised the farmers to bring paddy to the centres only after drying the crop properly in the fields itself. Stating that it is not possible to purchase the grain with high moisture, he advised the farmers to dry the crop in the fields till the moisture content comes down to 17 per cent.

Government has fixed the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 1,835 for A grade and Rs 1,815 for second grade crop. Farmers should avail the MSP by bringing the paddy with 17 per cent moisture content, he said.

Asking the farmers to bring in crops that were cultivated only in their villages, Kamalakar asked them the be alert against paddy being transported illegally into Telangana from other States. “Local farmers will face problems if crop from other States are brought into Telangana,” he said, adding that adequate PPCs were established to procure till the last grain of paddy. The government, he said, would set up more centres if necessary.

