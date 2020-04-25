Paddy procurement in full swing in Telangana

By | Published: 12:31 am

Hyderabad: Procurement of various crops produced during Yasangi season, is being taken up by the State government across the State on a war-footing basis. Simultaneously, the State government is also addressing various issues raised by farmers through dedicated call centres.

As on Friday, about 13 lakh tonnes of paddy was procured through 5,277 procurement centres across about 12,500 gram panchayats in the State. Of this, Nalgonda district alone recorded procurement of 3.37 lakh tonnes paddy, followed by Suryapet with 1.68 lakh tonnes and Khammam with 1.22 lakh tonnes till date.

The government also procured about two lakh tonnes of maize through 937 procurement centres. Similarly, about 58,819 tonnes of bengal gram was procured through 84 centres and another 3,154 tonnes of sunflower through 11 centres.

Meanwhile, the Rythu Bandhu Samithi control room resolved issues pertaining to 24 grievances registered as on Friday. While 14 calls were pertaining to civil supplies, eight belonged to TS Markfed followed by one each with regard to agriculture and horticulture.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .