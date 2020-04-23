‘Paddy procurement in Telangana increased by 700 pc in five years’

By | Published: 8:24 pm

Hyderabad: Anticipating a record procurement of over 90 lakh tons of Paddy this Yasangi, Mareddy Srinivas Reddy, Chairman of the Telangana Civil Supplies Corporation on Thursday said that the purchases increased to the tune of 700 percent in the past five years. He was addressing a press conference at the Civil Supplies Bhavan.

“The State was transformed into a Rice Bowl for the nation in a short span of time under the guidance of the Chief Minister. During 2014-15 after the formation of the state 13.24 tons of paddy was purchased from 2.54 lakh farmers through 1690 procurement centers, where as in 2018-19 37 lakh tons of paddy was procured from 6.78 Lakh farmers through 3509 centers,” he said.

He informed that 6500 centers were set up in anticipation of arrival of 90 lakh tons of paddy this season. “This way the increase is almost 700 percent, in five years,” he said adding that last year by this time 4 lakh tons of paddy was procured. ” This year 11 lakh toms of paddy was purchased from farmers through 5000 centres,” Srinivas Reddy said. He assured farmers that the number of centres will be enhanced depending of the harvest of the crop.

Attributing the increase in acreage of yield to the irrigation projects taken up by the government, he reminded that paddy was cultivated in only 35 lakh acres in the state in both Kharif and Rabi seasons (combined) during 2014-15. “Now in only Rabi Paddy was taken up in over 40 lakh acres because of enhanced and assured irrigation facilities,” he said.

Every Grain will be purchased

Allaying fears of farmers the Chairman said that each grain produced in the state will be purchased. “If the farmers dry the harvested paddy as per the guidelines of the government the Rytu Bandhu coordinators and Agriculture department officers will check the moisture and issue tokens. Then only the farmers should reach the centre,” he said. At the same time he warned the Rice Millers not to mislead the farmers in the name of quality check . He said that the Government has noticed that the problem is severe in Karimnagar district and stringent action will be taken on any one who cheat farmers in the name of Immature Grain (Talu) .

He further said the Civil Supplies on Thursday passed orders to the District Collectors to personally visit the procurement center to elicit first hand information in this regard. Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar is already on the job at the village level, he added.

Gunny Bags

Declaring that the state would require 22 crore gunny bags to match the 90 lakh tons of paddy this Yasangi, Srinivas Reddy said that the shortage of gunny bags resulted from the lockdown all over the country particularly in West Bengal. “But we are taking all necessary measures to save farmers from any trouble arising out of shortage,” he said.

Hamalis

The Chairman, said that the Chief Secretary of Telangana has written a letter to the Bihar government to allow the Hamalis to reach Telangana even during lockdown. “We are taking all necessary steps to bring the Hamalis from Bihar who are vital for loading and unloading of the grain,” he said. He also appealed to the state police cooperate with the movement of paddy destined to Rice Mills where Hamalis are working round the clock to beat the shortage of hands.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .