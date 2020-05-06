Paddy purchase in full swing in Yadadri-Bhongir

By | Published: 12:29 am

Yadadri-Bhongir: So far 1,58,852 metric tonne of paddy has been purchased from 24,942 farmers through 277 paddy procurement centres in Yadadri-Bhongir district.

The procurement of paddy from the farmers for yasangi crop season was taken up through 98 IKP paddy procurement centres and 179 PACS paddy procurement centres. Among the purchased paddy, 1,50,444 metric tonne was already shifted to the milling pints.

The district Collector Anitha Ramachandran inspected IKP paddy procurement centres at Dharmaram and Chirragudur villages in Addagudur mandal and inquired the officials about the status of paddy from the farmers. She has also instructed the officials to speed up the shifting of purchased paddy to milling points as there was stocks of 8,407 metric tonne of purchased paddy available at the procurement centres. She reminded that 47,68,250 gunny bags were made available at paddy procurement centres in the district.

