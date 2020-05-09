Paddy to be cultivated in record 49 lakh acres across Telangana

By | Published: 12:50 am 1:09 am

Hyderabad: In a record of sorts, paddy cultivation in Telangana is expected to be taken up in a whopping 49.3 lakh acres as against the total cultivation area of 1.35 crore acres during Vanakalam (kharif) 2020-21. The paddy cultivation during Vanakalam season has doubled since 2017-18 after completion of several major irrigation projects in the State.

During Vankalam 2019-20, farmers carried out paddy cultivation in about 40.74 lakh acres against a total cultivation area of 1.09 crore acres. As the irrigation facilities improved, paddy cultivation also increased in the State over the last a few years. Accordingly, the paddy cultivation increased from 18.5 lakh acres in 2015-16 to 25.87 lakh acres in kharif 2017-18 and then 29.38 lakh acres in kharif 2018-19.

The increased cultivation area of paddy is being attributed to anticipation of favourable climatic conditions and also enhanced irrigation potential in the State. “Besides increased irrigation facilities like completion of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, which ensured water availability for most of the year, there is also a considerable improvement in groundwater levels which in turn is prompting farmers to take up paddy cultivation as it requires less labour as well as investment and ensures better profits,” said an Agriculture Department official.

According to the irrigation authorities, the cumulative water storage in all the major reservoirs in the State on Krishna and Godavari Rivers was around 357.83 tmc by April-end when compared with 161.17 tmc in the same period last year. Meanwhile, the average groundwater level in the State during April was 11.05 metres below ground level (mbgl) showing a net average rise of 3.51 metre when compared to May last year.

As part of its preparations for the season, the Agriculture Department has already acquired about 14 lakh quintals of quality paddy seed against the requirement of 13.35 lakh quintals. During Vankalam last year, farmers had sown about 10.92 quintals of paddy seed.

