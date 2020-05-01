Paddy to the last grain will be procured: Koppula Eashwar

By | Published: 12:04 am

Peddapalli: Welfare Minister Koppula Eashwar on Thursday assured the farmers that the government would procure each and every grain produced by them in the district.

The Minister along with government Chief Whip Balka Suman conducted review meeting with officials to discuss procurement of paddy and implementation of lockdown in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, Eashwar said there was a problem in the quality of crop because of a variety of seed used by farmers in Yasangi.

About 20 per cent farmers used that particular variety of seed in the district. Taking advantage of this, rice millers were trying to reduce crop from quality one too, he said, and instructed officials to organize meeting with rice millers to solve the problem.

Stating that there was a problem in 1153 and 1156 variety seeds, Minister instructed agriculture officials to educate farmers about usage of best quality seeds.

He advised farmers to bring crop to paddy procurement centers after cleaning perfectly. So that they could get minimum support price (MSP) without any reduction, he said.

Minister appreciated district administration for successfully controlling the spread of coronavirus by perfectly implementing lockdown in the district and advised to continue it up to May 7.

Zilla Parishad Chaiman Putta Madhukar, MLA D Manohar Reddy (Peddapalli) and Korukanti Chander (Ramagundam) and officials participated in the meeting.

