Padma Bhushan is recognition for women empowerment, says PV Sindhu

By | Published: 9:49 pm

Hyderabad: For world champion PV Sindhu, the Padma Bhushan will come as a big motivating factor for this year’s Olympics in Tokyo. Speaking from Lucknow where she is playing the Premier Badminton League for Hyderabad Hunters, the Rio Olympic silver medallist said: “I was very happy when I got the news that I will be receiving the Padma Bhushan. It is a big motivator factor. It has given me a lot of confidence to go for the gold in Tokyo. It is a big challenge but I will strive hard to meet the expectations of the people.”

The badminton icon added that the Government has recognized for her contribution to the sport. “In fact, I thank the government as it is a recognition to sport, particularly to women empowerment.’’

Sindhu’s further said it is a long journey when she first won the Padma Sri. “All these awards have motivated me to work hard and win the medals for the country in various events like World Championship, Asian Games and Olympics. My immediate priority is to win gold at Tokyo.’’

