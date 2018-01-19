“Padmaavat” is rubbish, don’t watch it: Owaisi tells Muslims

By | Published: 6:23 pm 6:24 pm

Hyderabad: Terming the controversy-hit Bollywood film “Padmaavat” as ‘bakwas’ (rubbish), AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi asked Muslims not to waste their time watching it.

“Don’t go. God has not created you to watch a two-hour film,” the Hyderabad Lok Sabha member said on Wednesday night while addressing a public meeting in Warangal district.

“Mr (Narendra) Modi (Prime Minister) has formed a 12- member committee for that film; take out what you can…(but) nobody was consulted when law (to end triple talaq) was being made against us,” he said.

“The film is ‘bakwas’ and bad…The Muslim community has to learn from Rajputs, who are united in not letting the film release,” he said.

The Supreme Court yesterday cleared the decks for the all-India release of “Padmaavat” on January 25 and stayed notifications and orders issued by Rajasthan and Gujarat prohibiting exhibition of the film in their States.

The Karni Sena has opposed the Sanjay Leela Bhansali- directed film, alleging it “distorts historical facts” and “hurts sentiments” of the Rajput community.

The set of the movie was vandalised twice in Jaipur and Kolhapur, while Bhansali was roughed up by members of the Karni Sena last year.