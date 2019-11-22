‘Pagalpanti’ isn’t funny enough

By | Published: 10:07 pm

Bollywood has often mucked up it’s humour genre. True to its name ‘Pagalpanti’ expects you to leave behind your sanity. Vestiges of sensitivity too. The grammar goes for a six when the film certificate announces 165 minutes. That in itself is goodbye woodhouse.

As the winds change directions every product in a fireworks shop is in shambles. The background announces loudly; ‘Pagalpanti’. True. Real. With lines like ‘seasonal ho ya regional’, ‘hai to original’; you realise here rhyme has no reason. In fact there is one scene in the film where the characters Junkie and Raj keep putting ‘thu- thu’. The scene signs off with they spitting of a final spit; is dialogue ‘ke liye aur ek thu’.

While Tollywood had Iron Leg as a sidekick this time he is the central character in a crass juvenile two and half hour torture. Raj Kishore (John Abraham) is misfortune’s favoured child. Contagious is his luck to junkie (Arshad Warsi) and Chandu (Pulkit).

The trio end up causing serious damages to a couple of gangsters, Raja Bhai (Saurabh Shukla) and his brother-in-law WiFi Bhai (Anil Kapoor). The gangsters won’t spare them now, unless they agree to work for them.

Raja Saab’s daughter Jhanvi (Kriti Karbanda) is as pigeon headed as the script. She loses his heart to Chandu (Pulkit). The only guy left is Junkie who has a ghost (Urvashi Rautela) as romantic interest. As the three guys move from one mishap to another, Raj Saab and WiFi are also fighting Tulli Seth and Bulli Seth (Zakir Hussain and Ashok Samrat) who is connected through Baba Jani (Mulesh Tiwari). They had lost out a lot of money of Niraj Modi (Inaamul Haq).

John Abraham starts off trying to look like Govinda and ends up being himself. This is not good news. In fact the film has none. Ileana and Kriti are non-starters. Pulkit in compare may have age on his side but surely a script against him. Arshad Warsi still manages an odd scene thanks to his sense of timing. It is sad to see the likes of Brijendra Kala, Mukesh Tiwai and Zakir Hussain being wasted. Your heart goes out for Anil (predictable) and Sourabh Shukla.

Anees Bazmee puts everything in dance, song, fights, car chase, seeming humoor, one line crooks, rich sets and poor sense. Somewhere down the movie the characters are on the run in a lorry carrying instant glue. Everyone on the chase gets stuck. That’s exactly how the audience feels. Most scenes in the film are crowded. Understandably not withstandably, the sparse crowds at the theatre you feel agoraphobic.

You think that you got a ticket for a comedy. Like a character in the film says: when sweet dreams turn nightmares.

