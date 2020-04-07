Pain, solitude and fear didn’t deter these people from surviving Covid-19

By | Published: 5:22 pm

Paris: A sense of death stalking the hospital ward, fear of dying alone, tearful despair and disarray at home, solitude, anger and the desire to share, or change their life: people from different parts of the world who have survived Covid-19 share emotional and harrowing stories of the pain and fear after catching the virus.

With no pre-existing health conditions, South Korean engineering professor Park Hyun, 47, said he’d originally thought the coronavirus was “not my problem”, until he developed symptoms and ended up in intensive care in the southern city of Busan. “It was like a roller coaster,” he said. “I was feeling like there is a thick plate pressuring my chest and also needles poking my chest.”

Some of his symptoms may have been the side-effects of his treatment, he believes.

“I had a very bad situation,” Park said. Whenever his condition was slightly better “I was thinking that might be my last time where I can write something in my life,” he added. “So I tried to write something short on Facebook to share with friends.”Cardiologist Fabio Biferali spent eight days “isolated from the world” at Rome’s Policlinico Umberto I hospital in an orthodontics department that had been converted into an intensive care unit.

Describing the pain he felt as “strange”, the 65-year-old said it almost resembled having a little monkey on his back, just like one of his patients had described it to him.Oxygen therapy is painful and finding a radial artery is difficult, he said. “They would do it up to twice a day. Being a doctor helped me bear the pain. Other patients would desperately shout ‘enough’ ‘enough’.” The hardest part was the nights, alone with his fears.

Wan Chunhui, 44, said he was “terrified” at first but that going to the “gate of hell” and coming back to survive the virus had transformed his outlook on life. “I think the biggest change for me is that my way of looking at things is different now,” said Wan, who spent 17 days at the makeshift Huoshenshan Hospital in the Chinese city of Wuhan, in central Hubei province, where the outbreak began.