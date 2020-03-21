Paint your rooftop, beat the heat

By | Published: 12:05 am

Hyderabad: During summer, your home tends to absorb more heat than usual and eventually, you have to depend on air conditioners and fans to beat the rising temperatures throughout the season.

However, have you ever given a thought on reducing the heat directly falling on the rooftop of your flat or house instead of turning on air-conditioners?

Though there are several ways to keep your home cool without racking up your electricity bill, rooftop paint coatings are one idea that could be tried out to provide relief from scorching summer heat every year. Roofs can be hot in summers as they are directly exposed to sun and a lot of energy is required by any air conditioner to cool it. And rooftop coatings can be the right protection for any house or apartment.

The rooftop coatings prevent the roof from getting heated up in afternoons especially during summers and block the hot rays entering the terrace, which have capability to reduce the room temperature. The rooftop coatings are usually done on the terrace with brushes and rollers. These can be even applied on concrete, asbestos, metal sheets and fibre sheets to improve the working conditions of roof.

There are several agencies including KVS Cool Roof Coating, Naga Eco Roofs and Sun Shadow Technologies Private Limited who been providing solutions in the city for cooling down the roofs and all you need to do is pick the best from the lot matching your budget. Remember to opt for white reflective roof coating, which can potentially reduce heat coming in from the roof.

According to KVS Cool Roof Coating, be it an individual house or an apartment, it is a prime measure to take up rooftop coating. These coatings contain UV resistant materials and helps in covering the cracks of the roof and increase its lifespan.

“We provide rooftop cool coatings at a cost of Rs.21 per sq.ft. which include material and labour cost. We start the service with water wash and do two cool coatings on the rooftop. These coatings are provided with three years warranty, which reduces the room temperature by around seven to nine degrees,” said the service provider from KVS Cool Roof Coating.

These rooftop coatings are not just confined to living spaces, they can also be used on the top of industries, warehouses and office buildings and you can easily see the change in the temperature inside the building.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter