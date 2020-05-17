Painted hand prints on canvas

By | Published: 11:10 pm

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an art work that’s made by her, and her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur.

In the image, Saif could be seen holding a large piece of white cloth that has the trio’s hand prints all over it.

“Quarantine 2020 imprinted for life… SAK, KKK and TAK. Spreading hope and faith.#QuaranTimDiaries#InHousePicasso,” Kareena captioned the image. Reacting to Khan Family’s hand print art, a user commented: “So beautiful”. Another wrote: “Talented family”.

Just a day back, Kareena had shared her summer essentials wearing a homemade mask. She posted a selfie in which she could be seen with her face covered with the mask.

“Summer essentials: Messy bun, kaftan and homemade masks. #HotMess #HomemadeMasks #KaftanSeries,” she wrote.