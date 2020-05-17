Painted hand prints on canvas

In the image, Saif could be seen holding a large piece of white cloth that has the trio's hand prints all over it.

By Author  |  Published: 17th May 2020  11:10 pm
Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an art work that’s made by her, and her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur.

“Quarantine 2020 imprinted for life… SAK, KKK and TAK. Spreading hope and faith.#QuaranTimDiaries#InHousePicasso,” Kareena captioned the image. Reacting to Khan Family’s hand print art, a user commented: “So beautiful”. Another wrote: “Talented family”.

 

Just a day back, Kareena had shared her summer essentials wearing a homemade mask. She posted a selfie in which she could be seen with her face covered with the mask.

“Summer essentials: Messy bun, kaftan and homemade masks. #HotMess #HomemadeMasks #KaftanSeries,” she wrote.

 

 