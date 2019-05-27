Painter dies at work due to electrocution in Kamareddy

By | Published: 1:31 am

Kamareddy: A painter hailing form Uttar Pradesh died due to electrocution while at work in Ramareddy Circle of Kamareddy district headquarters on Monday.

According to police, the deceased, Umesh, came from Karvera village of Gorakhpur district in Uttar Pradesh, and has been working as a house painter at Kamareddy. On Monday he was at work at a three-storied house at Ramareddy Circle, when he came in contact with high tension wires which led to his electrocution. Kamareddy registered a case and sent the body for post-mortem.

Prabhakar President of Building Construction Workers Association said that this incident occurred due to the negligence of house owner and demanded an ex gratia of rupees five lakh to the deceased’s family and also take severe action the negligent employer.