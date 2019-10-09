Painter dies under suspicious circumstances in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:20 pm

Hyderabad: A painter died under suspicious circumstances at Malakpet on Wednesday.

According to police, Chandra Shekhar, 40, a resident of Shalivahana Nagar in Malakpet, had gone to Bansilalpet on Tuesday to meet his mother. In the evening, he was found lying on the pavement near a private hospital at Malakpet. Then, the local police informed to his family after collecting the details, following which his wife Laxmi came and shifted him to a hospital where the doctors pronounced him brought dead.

“Enquiries revealed that Chandra Shekhar was beaten up by his brother-in-law and others over some family related issues. A case under Section 174 of CrPC was registered. Based on the autopsy report, the sections will be altered if need be,” said the Malakpet police.