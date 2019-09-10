Painter electrocuted in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:32 pm

Hyderabad: One person was electrocuted and two others injured when they came into contact with a live electric wire while painting a salon in Vanasthalipuram here late on Monday.

The victim K Venkatesh (28), was a resident of Vanasthalipuram and a native of Deverakonda in Nalgonda. Venkatesh, along with his co-workers Laxmaiah and G Venkatesh, were employed under contract to paint the building, from which a Javed Habib salon operates.

According to the police, while the trio was painting, they tried to remove an advertisement flex of the salon on the first floor of the multi-storied building and came into accidental contact with a live electric wire. “They suffered an electric shock and fell down. While Srinivas was declared brought dead in the hospital, others survived with minor injuries,” police said.

The Vanasthalipuram police shifted the body to the Osmania General Hospital morgue and later handed over the same to the family on Tuesday.

