Painter gets life for rape in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:46 pm

Hyderabad: A local court here on Wednesday sentenced a painter to rigorous imprisonment for life and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him in connection with a rape case registered in 2011.

The court said Rs 75,000 of the fine must be paid as compensation to the victim. In case of not paying the fine, the convict would have to undergo imprisonment for an additional six months.

Mukesh Kumar Yadav, 23, a resident of Golnaka in Kacheguda and native of Uttar Pradesh, was arrested by the Kacheguda police for sexually assaulting a girl in 2011. The victim was a neighbour of Mukesh Kumar and had come to his house when he raped her, said S Sudhakar, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kacheguda).

A case was booked against Mukesh Kumar at the Kacheguda police station under Section 376(2)(f) of IPC. The police filed a charge-sheet and after hearing, announced the sentence on Wednesday.

