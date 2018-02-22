Paintings are attracting huge crowd to the National Portrait Gallery

By | Published: 12:38 am

The paintings are attracting huge crowds to the National Portrait Gallery (Blurb)The portraits of Barack and Michele Obama are going viral on the internet. Beautiful colours and strokes taking the shape of the most-loved personalities is a feast to all the art lovers.

Despite the controversies and people trying to decode the hidden purport behind the paintings, the attendance to the National Portrait Gallery has gone up to 300 per cent.

The interesting part is that both artists Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald who were picked for painting the portraits are African-American as well. The portraits have gained extremely strong and passionate responses around the globe.

Obama’s portrait stands out with some truly beautiful botanical background and Michele’s portrait is as elegant as the person. And, of course, the paintings are getting some insane selfie love.