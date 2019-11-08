Pak Army men cross LoC, fire at Indian post killing soldier

By | Published: 4:09 pm

New Delhi: Around five to six Pakistani Army personnel crossed the Line of Control (LoC) and entered Jammu and Kashmir amid heavy shelling and fired at an Indian Army post, killing a soldier on Thursday night. “It was a stand-off situation,” said a source in the Army.

The incident took place at Nangi Tekri in Krishna Ghati sector in Poonch district. From 7 p.m. on Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Krishna Ghati sector and continued till late night.

Sources said amid the firing, five to six Pakistan Army personnel entered into the Indian territory, came near an Indian Army post and starting firing indiscriminately in which an Army jawan was killed. The martyred personnel belonged to the Maratha Regiment.

Sources said the Pakistan Forces took benefit of the terrain and heavy shelling to sneak into the Indian territory and attacked the post. “The situation was tense. Complete stand-off, however, the troops managed to retaliate befittingly,” they said.

Sources added the Pakistan Army carried out the attack with the aim of destabilising peace and harmony in the Kashmir Valley. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, till September this year, Pakistan Army had violated the ceasefire over 2,000 times in 2019 alone, killing 21 Indians.