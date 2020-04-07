Pak back to old games

Published: 12:00 am 7:24 pm

The overturning of the death sentence of British-born al-Qaeda terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, convicted in the abduction and murder of US journalist Daniel Pearl in Karachi, is yet another proof of Pakistan’s cosy liaison with the jihadi ecosystem. The acquittal by the Sindh high court raises serious questions about the credibility and independence of the judicial system and also exposes the dangerous game plans of the military establishment which has a vice-like grip over all key organs of the country. Islamabad continues to play dangerous games with terrorism in the false belief that this is the way to achieving its strategic goals in south Asia. Pearl, the South Asia bureau chief for The Wall Street Journal, was investigating the activities of militant groups in Karachi and their links to al-Qaeda after the 9/11 attacks when he was kidnapped in January 2002. He was beheaded weeks later. The killing had sent shock waves across the world. It exposed the roots that al-Qaeda had struck within Pakistani jihadist groups and the complicity of the ISI. When the United States began to squeeze Pakistan to nab the perpetrators, Omar Sheikh ‘surrendered’ before Ijaz Shah, a former Intelligence Chief of Punjab who is now the country’s Interior Minister. Again, following the US pressure, Pakistan has now re-arrested Sheikh and announced that it would challenge his acquittal. However, this is only to hoodwink the international community and to escape the harshest punishment from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog that has already put Pakistan on its ‘grey list’.

Both Sheikh and Masood Azhar were caught and jailed in India before being turned over to the Taliban at Kandahar in exchange for the IC 814 hostages in the 1999 hijacking case. Earlier in 1994, Sheikh had carried out the kidnapping of four foreign tourists in Delhi to get 10 Kashmiri terrorists released in return. The place where the tourists were hidden was busted by the police and the captives were freed unharmed. Sheikh was caught along with three others and imprisoned. The acquittal of such a dreaded terrorist on flimsy technical grounds exposes the scandalous nature of Pakistan’s criminal justice system. Going by the dubious record set by Islamabad, it should not be surprising if Sheikh and his cohorts are let off in the near future, as has happened with others before them. In 2015, Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi, who supervised the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, was released from detention and remains free till date. And, last month, Pakistan’s Economic Affairs Minister Hammad Azhar disclosed that Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar had gone “missing” along with his family. The country stands thoroughly exposed for being the epicentre of global terrorism.

