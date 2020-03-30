Pak govt claims 27% COVID-19 cases due to local transmission

By | Published: 3:51 pm

Islamabad: The Pakistan government has claimed that 27 per cent of the over 1,590 coronavirus cases recorded in the country were locally transmitted, a top official said here.

Addressing a press conference on sunday, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Zafar Mirza said: “Over 120 cases have been reported during the last 24 hours.

But a good thing is that as many as 28 victims have been fully recovered. We have reduced the pace of cases due to effective steps of social distancing but all those successes can be ruined if people ignore social distancing.”

“As many as 857 cases were reported in the persons who had travelled to Iran and 191 persons, found positive for COVID-19 tests, had travelled to different countries other than Iran,” Dawn news reported citing Mirza as saying.

Pakistan has so far reported 1,593 cases with 16 deaths. While talking about the supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE), Mirza said that supplies, sufficient for one month, had been provided to the administrations of Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

Also on Sunday, a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) IL- 78 aircraft carrying 14 tonnes of cargo comprising ventilators, N95 masks and protective gear landed at PAF Base Nur Khan.