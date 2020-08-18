Pak PM Imran Khan not in favour of Indo-Pak bilateral cricket

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 1:33 pm

Hyderabad: Pakistan Prime Minister and former captain Imran Khan feels that resuming the bilateral cricket ties with India in the current situation would be a disaster. Speaking on a Sky Sports documentary, former captain Khan said, “I just think playing cricket in this atmosphere with India with the sort of government they have in power, I would say it would be a terrible atmosphere to play bilateral cricket in,” he said.

“They were big crowds and the governments were also trying to remove barriers and come close and it meant the atmosphere on the field was great with the crowds appreciating both teams for good cricket in 1979,” Khan said. “But in 1987 when I captained Pakistan to India the atmosphere was not very good and there was a lot of hostility from the crowds as well because there were tensions between the two governments,” he added.

He further added that the Indo-Pak series was bigger than any contest in cricket. “I think obviously the Ashes series has its importance but nothing can match a Indo-Pakistan bilateral series because it is played in a different league and the atmosphere is filled with tension, pressure and enjoyment.”

