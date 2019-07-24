Pak summons Indian diplomat over alleged ceasefire violations

By | Published: 4:41 pm

Islamabad: The Indian Deputy High Commissioner, Gaurav Ahluwalia, was summoned by Pakistan over India’s retaliation to ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC), according to an official statement released today.

He was summoned by Mohammad Faisal, Pakistan’s Director General for South Asia and SAARC over the alleged incidents.

Pakistan had violated the ceasefire along the LoC on July 22 and 23 in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sunderbani sector on Monday, and at Krishna Ghati, Mankote and Mendhar sectors in the Poonch district on Tuesday.

Pakistan had initiated the unprovoked firing with small arms and mortar shells on both the occasions, according to Indian Army officials.